Lindsey Vonn Splits from Fiance P.K. Subban After Year-Plus Engagement

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Lindsey Vonn will not be walking down the aisle with P.K. Subban after all -- they've called off their engagement ... and their romantic relationship, altogether. The sports power couple -- who've been together since at least 2018 -- made a joint…
