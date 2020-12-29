Lindsey Vonn Splits from Fiance P.K. Subban After Year-Plus Engagement
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Lindsey Vonn will not be walking down the aisle with P.K. Subban after all -- they've called off their engagement ... and their romantic relationship, altogether. The sports power couple -- who've been together since at least 2018 -- made a joint…
Lindsey Vonn American alpine skier
