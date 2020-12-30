Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville Bomber Didn't Fire Shots Pre-Explosion, Federal Sources Say

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Early reports of shots being fired in downtown Nashville before Anthony Quinn Warner blew his RV and himself to smithereens may be bogus -- because we've now learned there's no evidence he or anyone opened fire. Federal law enforcement sources…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber 02:18

 Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the explosion.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Newly released bodycam video shows Nashville bombing aftermath

 Bodycam footage from Nashville police shows the dramatic aftermath of the Christmas bombing. Investigators are still searching for a motive in the case. Mola..
CBS News
Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast [Video]

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

[NFA] Officials on Tuesday continued to search for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with the FBI saying that the 63-year-old suspect who carried out the suicide mission was previously 'not on our radar'. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

Nashville police bodycam footage shows raw moments of chaos before and after explosion

 Nashville police released bodycam video that captures the moments before and after an RV exploded downtown.
USATODAY.com

Chilling Body Cam from Nashville Explosion, 'Good Spot for a Bomb'

 The Nashville police officers who were on scene just minutes before the massive blast walked right by the RV that exploded and devastated the downtown area, and..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Christmas bombing marks another dark day for Nashville

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Sandy and Geff Lee finally saw a photo of the building that was home to their Nashville boutique on the day after the Christmas...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NPRbizjournals

Officer says voice of God saved him from Nashville explosion; see that moment caught on video

 Nashville police officer James Wells is being hailed as a hero for helping to evacuate people from downtown Nashville moments before a suicidal man detonated a...
Christian Post

Stunning cop body-cam footage captures Nashville Christmas bomb blast

 Chilling police body-camera footage released Monday captures the uneasy calm before the Nashville Christmas bombing — then the deafening...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRUSATODAY.com