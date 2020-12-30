Nashville Bomber Didn't Fire Shots Pre-Explosion, Federal Sources Say
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Early reports of shots being fired in downtown Nashville before Anthony Quinn Warner blew his RV and himself to smithereens may be bogus -- because we've now learned there's no evidence he or anyone opened fire. Federal law enforcement sources…
Early reports of shots being fired in downtown Nashville before Anthony Quinn Warner blew his RV and himself to smithereens may be bogus -- because we've now learned there's no evidence he or anyone opened fire. Federal law enforcement sources…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Newly released bodycam video shows Nashville bombing aftermathBodycam footage from Nashville police shows the dramatic aftermath of the Christmas bombing. Investigators are still searching for a motive in the case. Mola..
CBS News
Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21Published
Nashville police bodycam footage shows raw moments of chaos before and after explosionNashville police released bodycam video that captures the moments before and after an RV exploded downtown.
USATODAY.com
Chilling Body Cam from Nashville Explosion, 'Good Spot for a Bomb'The Nashville police officers who were on scene just minutes before the massive blast walked right by the RV that exploded and devastated the downtown area, and..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources