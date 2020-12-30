Logan Paul Sued Over Suicide Forest Hanging Man Video

Global  
 

Logan Paul's reckless filming of a dead body hanging in a Japanese forest torpedoed a movie he was signed on to star in, and it cost the production company millions ... this according to a new lawsuit. Planeless Pictures just filed suit against the…
