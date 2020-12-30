Global  
 

It’s Over! Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban End Their Engagement After 3 Years Together

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Not meant to be! Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have split up and ended their engagement after three years together. The couple both announced the split on Instagram on Tuesday, December 29. “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I Read More
