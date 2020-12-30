Global  
 

No Thank You! Adam Levine *Will Not* Be Returning To ‘The Voice’

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
No turning back! Adam Levine has washed his hands with The Voice and will not be returning.  Levine hosted a Q&A session with his fans on his Instagram Stories on Monday, December 28, and was flooded with questions about talent show.  “No thank you?” Levine said when one fan asked him to “Come back to Read More
