Logan Paul Sued For Infamous ‘Suicide Forest’ Video Destroying Movie Deal

Logan Paul Sued For Infamous ‘Suicide Forest’ Video Destroying Movie Deal

OK! Magazine

Published

Three years after Logan Paul made his infamous “suicide forest” video where he showed his young viewers a dead body, the Youtuber is being sued for costing a production company millions in a film he was slated to be in at the time. According to TMZ, Planeless Pictures is suing Paul as the highly controversial Read More

Full Article