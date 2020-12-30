Two More Breonna Taylor Raid Cops to Be Fired
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Louisville Metro PD is about to fire 2 cops involved in the Breonna Taylor raid ... one of whom was responsible for getting the search warrant for the deadly raid. Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove both received pre-termination letters…
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville police department moves to fire two officers involved in the death of Breonna TaylorThe Louisville Metro Police Department has taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death. Detectives Myles..
CBS News
LMPD moves to fire two officers involved in Breonna Taylor raidA detective who obtained the search warrant for Taylor's home and one of the officers who opened fire during the raid have both received pre-termination letters,..
CBS News
Louisville police seek to fire detective who got search warrant for Breonna Taylor's homeDetective Joshua Jaynes sought the no-knock search warrant that led seven detectives to Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she was fatally shot.
USATODAY.com
