Two More Breonna Taylor Raid Cops to Be Fired

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Louisville Metro PD is about to fire 2 cops involved in the Breonna Taylor raid ... one of whom was responsible for getting the search warrant for the deadly raid. Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove both received pre-termination letters…
