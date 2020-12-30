Global  
 

Johnny Manziel Officially Signs with Fan Controlled Football League, He's Back!

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Johnny Manziel has officially signed a contract to return to professional football -- inking a deal with the brand new Fan Controlled Football league. In other words, JOHNNY FOOTBALL IS BACK! A spokesperson for the FCF confirms the 28-year-old will…
