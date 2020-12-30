'Lean On Me' Principal Joe Clark Dead at 82
Principal Joe Louis Clark, whose tough-as-nails approach was the subject of the movie "Lean on Me," has died. Joe's family says he passed away Tuesday at home in Gainesville, FL after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He was surrounded by…
Joe Clark, principal who inspired film "Lean on Me," has diedThe baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film.
