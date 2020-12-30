'Lean On Me' Principal Joe Clark Dead at 82

Tampa Bay counties prepare to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 65+



Florida is paving the way for people age 65 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While plans are now in place in Sarasota and Manatee counties, many of our other local counties are still waiting to find out when and how many vaccines they will receive.

