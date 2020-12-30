Global  
 

'Lean On Me' Principal Joe Clark Dead at 82

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Principal Joe Louis Clark, whose tough-as-nails approach was the subject of the movie "Lean on Me," has died. Joe's family says he passed away Tuesday at home in Gainesville, FL after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He was surrounded by…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Legendary Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82

Legendary Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82 00:28

 Joe Clark, the legendary, no-nonsense New Jersey high school principal, has died.

