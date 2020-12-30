Katie Holmes celebrated her 42nd birthday recently with Emilio Vitolo Jr making their relationship Instagram official. She’s ending 2020 and starting 2021 with love. Here they are out for a walk the other day, now a regular New York experience. But was Emilio’s birthday post and “I Love You” the be...Full Article
A look back at Katie Holmes: Love in a Decade
Lainey Gossip 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - AUGUST 13, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - AUGUST 13, 2020
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News At Ten - February 27, 2020
WCBI
WCBI News At Ten - February 27, 2020