A look back at Katie Holmes: Love in a Decade

A look back at Katie Holmes: Love in a Decade

Lainey Gossip

Published

Katie Holmes celebrated her 42nd birthday recently with Emilio Vitolo Jr making their relationship Instagram official. She’s ending 2020 and starting 2021 with love. Here they are out for a walk the other day, now a regular New York experience.  But was Emilio’s birthday post and “I Love You” the be...

Full Article