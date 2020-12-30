Stars In The Snow -- Winter Wonderland!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Seattle home looks gorgeous for Christmas amid heavy snow



A winter storm brought heavy rains and snow to The Seattle metropolitan areas on Monday, December 21. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Cool drive-thru of LA's Winter WonderLAnd experience despite California's heat and lockdown



As temperatures hit 80 Fahrenheit in Southern California, the wintery experience is still being felt despite the warmth and the COVID pandemic shutting down most holiday experiences with this cool driv Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago A winter wonderland in Times Square



As a winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday (December 16) it was a festive spirit in New York's Times Square with both Santa and the Statue of Liberty on the street. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago