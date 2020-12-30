Global  
 

'Breakin' Star Shabba-Doo Adolfo Quiñones Dead at 65

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones, the famous breakdancer and star of the 1984 movie, "Breakin'," has died. Shabba-Doo's family announced his sudden passing in L.A. Wednesday, only a day after he had posted an image of himself in bed, saying he was…
