Our final post of 2020, this f-cksh-t of a year. Hopefully in 2021, when it’s our turn, we can all get the vaccine and go f-ckwild, not just buckwild, but f-ckwild. It’s my new word, you are welcome to use it, and I look forward to going f-ckwild with all of you…I think? My ma, the Chinese Squawking...Full Article
Happy New Year and What Else for December 30, 2020
Lainey Gossip 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
ZoomAway Closes US$5 Million Secured Loan and Announces End of Incentive Share Program
Accesswire
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 /* ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "*Company*" or "*ZMA*")..
You might like
More coverage
2020: A Change In The Facets Of Life – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Every year in December the whole world prepares itself to step into the New Year. At the same time, a look back at some of the..
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, December 31
Khaleej Times