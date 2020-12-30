RIP, Mary Ann! ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Icon Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 At 82

Global  
 

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her iconic role as the sweet, girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann Summers on the 1960s sitcom Gilligan’s Island, died Wednesday, December 30, at the age of 82. Her death is attributed to complications related to COVID-19. According to her publicist, Harlan Boll, Wells passed at her home in Los Read More
