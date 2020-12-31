Global  
 

Sweet Escape! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In Need Of 2021 Tropical Vacay, Says Source

OK! Magazine Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Off to paradise! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to kick off 2021 with a much-needed tropical vacay, spills an OK! source. After an emotionally turbulent year that saw the Sussexes step down as senior royals, relocate with 19-month-old son Archie to California and suffer a devastating miscarriage, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, “are ready Read More
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Spotify Podcast Featuring Elton John, Tyler Perry and More | THR News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Spotify Podcast Featuring Elton John, Tyler Perry and More | THR News 01:18

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first Spotify podcast through their multi-year deal with the audio streaming giant. The holiday special reflects on 2020 and offers hopes for the new year, and featuring many special guests.

