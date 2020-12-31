Days after the internet erupted amid claims that Hilaria Baldwin was lying about her Spanish accent and heritage, Hilaria opened up to the New York Times in an attempt to set the record straight…again, while the Twitter user behind a viral tweet that sparked the drama is afraid of Alec Baldwin. The scandal took off Read MoreFull Article
Twitter User Behind Hilaria Baldwin Heritage Scandal Is Afraid Of Alec Baldwin
OK! Magazine 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Woman who sparked Hilaria Baldwin scandal says she's 'scared' Alec Baldwin may 'punch' her
Alec Baldwin's public temper has a Twitter user, who addressed Hilaria Baldwin's heritage, nervous that she'll be "punched" by the..
Upworthy
Hilaria Baldwin Comes Clean About Heritage After Being Accused of Faking Spanish Accent
Days after a Twitter user questions her identity and culture, the wife of *Alec Baldwin* clarifies that she was born in Boston,..
AceShowbiz