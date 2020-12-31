America’s most prolific serial killer Samuel Little has died at the age of 80. Little passed away on Wednesday, December 30, and had 60 confirmed victims over a killing spree that lasted decades but claimed to have murdered at least 93 people in total. According to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Little died Read MoreFull Article
America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Samuel Little Dead At 80
