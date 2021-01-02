Somebody left Speaker Nancy Pelosi a very disturbing message to kick off the new year ... and it seems to be related to the ongoing financial struggles of millions of Americans. Pelosi's San Francisco home was vandalized overnight ... most of the…Full Article
Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized with Pig's Head, Fake Blood, Spray Paint
TMZ.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Pelosi's San Francisco Home Vandalized
The San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was vandalized overnight, with an apparent pig's head and fake..
Newsmax