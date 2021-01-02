James Corden is sick of the way he looks, and he's changing things in a big way in 2021 ... or should we say a smaller way. The late-night talk show host said he's "sick and tired" of failing at the weight game. He says that looking in the mirror…Full Article
James Corden Sick of Being Overweight, Now WW Spokesperson
TMZ.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
082720 6 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082720 6 PM
Belarus: Religious Freedom Survey
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 03/20/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 03/20/2020