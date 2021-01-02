The House Speaker's home in San Francisco is vandalized overnight with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failure to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.Full Article
Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood
Vandals Strike Speaker Pelosi's San Francisco Home
The San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the target of a vandalism attack overnight on New Year's Eve that included..
