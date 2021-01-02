Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

AceShowbiz

The House Speaker's home in San Francisco is vandalized overnight with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failure to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.

