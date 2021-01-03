Could T.J. Watt one day be the NFL's all-time leader in sacks??? Bruce Smith -- the current sack record-holder -- certainly thinks so ... telling TMZ Sports the Pittsburgh Steelers star is "the one we want to watch now because he's young." Smith…Full Article
Bruce Smith Says T.J. Watt Could Catch His Sack Record, 'The 1 We Want To Watch'
