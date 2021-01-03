The 87-year-old television host has reportedly been under doctors' care for more than a week as he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and landed in a hospital.Full Article
Larry King Battling Covid-19 in Hospital
Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving medical treatment for "heart issues and other things".