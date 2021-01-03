Zoë Kravitz has filed for divorce ... just 18 months after she married Karl Glusman. Zoë filed for divorce 2 days before Christmas ... this according to PEOPLE. It's a stunning turn ... just this past summer they celebrated their 1-year wedding…Full Article
Zoë Kravitz Files For Divorce From Karl Glusman
TMZ.com 0 shares 1 views
