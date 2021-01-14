Jeff Bridges Thrilled as His Tumor Has 'Drastically Shrunk'
Published
The 'Hell or High Water' actor is 'elated' after having his CAT scan as the size of his tumor has significantly reduced, roughly three months after diagnosis.Full Article
Published
The 'Hell or High Water' actor is 'elated' after having his CAT scan as the size of his tumor has significantly reduced, roughly three months after diagnosis.Full Article
'I come home elated with the news'
Jeff Bridges is sharing a positive update amid his cancer battle! The 71-year-old Oscar shared an update with fans regarding his..