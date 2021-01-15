Fred Rogers' Widow Joanne Rogers Dies at 92
Published
The passing of the beloved 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' star's widow is confirmed by her late husband's nonprofit via Instagram, but the cause of death has yet to be revealed.Full Article
Published
The passing of the beloved 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' star's widow is confirmed by her late husband's nonprofit via Instagram, but the cause of death has yet to be revealed.Full Article
Joanne Rogers, the widow of Pittsburgh icon Fred Rogers, has died. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
Joanne Rogers, an an accomplished concert pianist who celebrated and protected the legacy of her husband, the beloved children's TV..