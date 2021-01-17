Disgraced Producer Phil Spector Dies of Covid-19 in Jail
Published
The music mogul has passed away at the age of 81 following complications from coronavirus while he's serving jail time for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.Full Article
Published
The music mogul has passed away at the age of 81 following complications from coronavirus while he's serving jail time for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.Full Article
Music producer Phil Spector has died while he was serving a prison sentencefor murder.
The producer who transformed pop music and died while serving a jail sentence for murder.