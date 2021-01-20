Tiger Woods had his fifth back surgery to help treat a pinched nerve which means he will not be playing at the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open or the Genesis Invitational.Full Article
Tiger Woods Undergoes Fifth Back Surgery For A Pinched Nerve
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
You might like
More coverage
Tiger Woods sidelined by fifth back surgery
Washington Post
Woods said he underwent a procedure to remove “a pressurized disc fragment” that was pinching his nerve and causing him..
-
Tiger Woods Undergoes Back Surgery For Fifth Time
Just Jared
-
Tiger Woods to miss events at Riviera, Torrey Pines after undergoing 5th back surgery
CBC.ca
-
Tiger Woods focusing on return to PGA Tour after undergoing fifth back operation
Belfast Telegraph
-
Woods' season on hold after back surgery for fifth time
BBC News