'Saved By The Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Begins Chemotherapy For Stage 4 Cancer, Will Undergo Physical Therapy
Sitcom star Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy for his stage 4 lung cancer.Full Article
Dustin Diamond’s cancer has been identified as stage four small cell carcinoma, which is commonly known as advanced lung cancer.
Just last week, former "Saved By the Bell" star Dustin Diamond was hospitalized after feeling pain all over his body. Now, it's..