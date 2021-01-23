Heating Up! Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are 'Smitten With Each Other,' Source Reveals

Heating Up! Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are 'Smitten With Each Other,' Source Reveals

OK! Magazine

Published

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are 'smitten with each other,' an insider exclusively tells OK! about the pair. Get details about their romance.

Full Article