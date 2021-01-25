Trey Songz was arrested at the Kansas City Chiefs game for trespassing, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer. Get details here.Full Article
Trey Songz Arrested At Kansas City Chiefs Game, Punches Police Officer In The Head
