With the divorce rumors still going strong, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly no longer in contact with each other and she will reportedly file after the 'KUWTK' finale.Full Article
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Go No Contact Amid Divorce Rumors
OK! Magazine0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kim Kardashian sends a message in Yeezys and a bikini amid Kanye split
Page Six
Kim Kardashian sends a message in Yeezys and a bikini amid Kanye split
Kanye West accumule les ennuis
Cover Video FR STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Kanye West 'less than thrilled' by divorce getting screen time
Bang Media International Limited
Kanye West is "less than thrilled" that his divorce from Kim Kardashian West will be broadcasted on TV.