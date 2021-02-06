Jennifer Lawrence was injured while filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ when an explosion scene did not go as planned and Lawrence was hit in the face by broken glass.Full Article
Jennifer Lawrence Injured On Set Of 'Don’t Look Up' After Explosion Goes Wrong
