Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and her baby bump rooted for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl LV and hit back at shady tweets.Full Article
Pregnant Brittany Matthews Roots For Fiancé Patrick Mahomes During The Super Bowl LV
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets
E! Online
Brittany Matthews did not appreciate ESPN's posts about fiancé Patrick Mahomes during his Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Tampa..
-
Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Calls Out ESPN for Their Super Bowl Tweets About Him
Just Jared
-
Patrick Mahomes & Fiancee Brittany Matthews - Cute Family Photos!
Just Jared
-
When Is Brittany Matthews' Due Date? Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Could Give Birth Soon!
Just Jared
-
How Patrick Mahomes Scored the Perfect Teammate in Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews
E! Online
You might like
More coverage
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru
Business Insider
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be..