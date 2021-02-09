'The Happiest I Have Ever Been': JoJo Siwa Proudly Reveals Girlfriend Kylie On One-Month Anniversary

'The Happiest I Have Ever Been': JoJo Siwa Proudly Reveals Girlfriend Kylie On One-Month Anniversary

OK! Magazine

Published

Just weeks after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo Siwa has introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie.

Full Article