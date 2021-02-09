'The Happiest I Have Ever Been': JoJo Siwa Proudly Reveals Girlfriend Kylie On One-Month Anniversary
Just weeks after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo Siwa has introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie.Full Article
JoJo Siwa called her girlfriend "the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in..
"I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world," the Dance Moms alum said