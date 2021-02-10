Chris Hemsworth reportedly suffered from a back injury while filming 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and was given cortisone injections but is said to be on the mend.Full Article
Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Injured While Filming 'Thor: Love And Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth voulait absolument que "Thor : Love and Thunder" soit tourné en Australie
L'acteur a tout fait pour que ce nouvel opus soit tourné chez lui.
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Matt Damon reportedly joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Matt Damon has reportedly joined the cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'
Matt Damon reportedly joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Matt Damon joins cast of Thor: Love and Thunder
