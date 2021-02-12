Winter weather conditions contributed to crashes that killed at least six people on a Texas interstate on Thursday morning.Full Article
At Least 6 People Killed In Texas 'Massive Accident Pileup' Involving Around 100 Vehicles
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Massive Car Pileup In Texas Kills At Least 5
CBS4 Miami
The Fort Worth Police Department reported between 75 and 100 vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that happened at around 6..
You might like
More coverage
Massive Fort Worth pileup involving 75 to 100 vehicles leaves at least 5 dead
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Authorities confirmed Thursday that at least five people have died as a result of a "massive" pileup on an interstate in Fort..