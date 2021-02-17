After weeks of rumors, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gone Instagram official with their relationship after they spent Valentine’s Day together.Full Article
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Go Instagram Official — See The Pic
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Travis Barker Romance With Sweet Instagram Post
AceShowbiz
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star makes her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer Instagram official, days after fueling..
-
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker seemingly confirm relationship on Instagram
Upworthy
-
Kourtney Kardashian Makes Her Relationship With Travis Barker Instagram Official
E! Online
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 star Travis Barker make it Instagram official
Belfast Telegraph
-
Kourtney Kardashian goes Instagram-official with Travis Barker
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Kourtney Kardashian comments on rumoured beau Travis Barker's old band footage
Cover Video STUDIO
Kourtney Kardashian has fanned the flames of her rumoured romance with rocker Travis Barker.