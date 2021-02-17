The Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was admitted to private King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London, on Tuesday, February 16.Full Article
Royal Health Scare: Prince Philip, 99, Admitted To Hospital After 'Feeling Unwell'
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital 'as a precautionary measure'
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital "as a precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.
Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital after feeling unwell
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Prince Philip admitted to hospital, Buckingham Palace confirms
The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell
Tamworth Herald