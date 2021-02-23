Kylie Jenner got a new puppy recently and introduced her followers to the pooch she named Kevin on Instagram. Kevin joins Norman, Bambi a pony and more of Jenner’s pets!Full Article
Meet Kevin: Kylie Jenner Gets A New Puppy — See The Pics
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
