Prince Philip has had a 'successful' procedure on a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace confirmed, after he was admitted to hospital last month after 'feeling unwell.'Full Article
Prince Philip Has Had a 'Successful' Procedure For A Pre-Existing Heart Condition
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure, according to Buckingham Palace
USA Today Entertainment (Domesti
Prince Philip has been hospitalized since Feb. 16, when he was treated for an infection.
Prince Philip has undergone a 'successful procedure'
Bang Media International Limited
You might like
More coverage
Hospitalized Prince Philip has successful heart procedure
Upworthy
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital and is expected to remain for several days..