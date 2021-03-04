Prince Philip Recovering After Successful Heart Surgery
The Duke of Edinburgh is on the mend at hospital after undergoing a 'successful' surgery to correct his heart condition following his hospitalization last month.Full Article
Prince Philip Is Recovering From Heart Surgery, Royal Palace Says.
Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 at King Edward..
Prince Philip has successfully undergone treatment on a pre-existing heart condition.