Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a girl! The couple revealed the big news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.Full Article
It's A…! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Gender Of Baby No. 2
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal 2nd Baby’s Gender
Hollywood Life
You might like
More coverage
PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Taye Diggs Joins Us!
People
No subject is "off limits" in Oprah's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview, a People exclusive with Vanessa Bryant, Hilaria and..
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Duke & Duchess of Sussex expecting second child
Cover Video STUDIO