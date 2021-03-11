Emily Ratajkowski took to the 'gram on Thursday, March 11, to share the joyous news that she had given birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.Full Article
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth To First Child — Find Out The Baby's Adorable Nickname
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski officially has a brand new role: mom! The model and actress gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian..
E! Online