The Weeknd Is Boycotting The Grammys 'Because Of The Secret Committees' After Snub

The Weeknd Is Boycotting The Grammys 'Because Of The Secret Committees' After Snub

OK! Magazine

Published

The Weeknd is boycotting The Grammys ‘because of the secret committees’ since his album ‘After Hours’ was snubbed by the Recording Academy and will not submit music to the Grammys again.

Full Article