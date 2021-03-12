The Weeknd is boycotting The Grammys ‘because of the secret committees’ since his album ‘After Hours’ was snubbed by the Recording Academy and will not submit music to the Grammys again.Full Article
The Weeknd Is Boycotting The Grammys 'Because Of The Secret Committees' After Snub
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Weeknd Boycotts Future Grammys Ahead of Sunday Awards Show
The Wrap
The Weeknd will no longer submit his music for Grammy Awards consideration.
The Canadian artist, born Abel Tesfaye, told..