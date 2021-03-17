Shep Rose says that his 'Southern Charm' costar Madison LeCroy allegedly signed an NDA after she began DMing Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez on social media..Full Article
Shep Rose Says Madison LeCroy Allegedly Signed An NDA When She Was DMing Alex Rodriguez
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Why Shep Rose Believes Alex Rodriguez Made Madison LeCroy Sign an NDA
Madison LeCroy's co-star is spilling some tea about her rumored relationship with Alex Rodriguez. In a new interview with Andy..
E! Online