Bobby Brown's Son Unveiled to Have Died of Drug-Related Cause
Published
More than four months after *Bobby Brown* Jr. passed away at the age of 28, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office refers to the death as an accident.Full Article
Published
More than four months after *Bobby Brown* Jr. passed away at the age of 28, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office refers to the death as an accident.Full Article
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner. According to an autopsy report obtained by..
The 28-year-old son of Bobby Brown Sr. was founded dead on November 18.