Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together! The pair shared a sweet pregnancy announcement over the weekend but kept mum about the due date.Full Article
Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Are Expecting Their First Child — See The Sweet Announcement
