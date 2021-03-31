'We Both Needed Help': Sharon Stone Reveals Britney Spears Penned 'Poignant' Letter To Her Asking For Help In 2007

'We Both Needed Help': Sharon Stone Reveals Britney Spears Penned 'Poignant' Letter To Her Asking For Help In 2007

OK! Magazine

Published

Sharon Stone revealed Britney Spears reached out to her during a tough time in both women's lives years prior.

Full Article