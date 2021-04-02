The Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning for season two of Netflix's hit show 'Bridgerton.'Full Article
Hunky Duke Of Hastings Exits! Regé-Jean Page Will Not Appear In 'Bridgerton' Season Two
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Departure Makes Sense if You Read the Books
The Wrap
Netflix’s “Bridgerton” has been a hit for the streaming service since the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series debuted on..
You might like
More coverage
‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Regé-Jean Page Will Not Appear in Season 2
“Bridgerton” fans, the time has come to bid adieu to Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Netflix and Shondaland announced on..
Upworthy