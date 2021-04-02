Hunky Duke Of Hastings Exits! Regé-Jean Page Will Not Appear In 'Bridgerton' Season Two

OK! Magazine

Published

The Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning for season two of Netflix's hit show 'Bridgerton.'

