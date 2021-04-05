Miley Cyrus Covers Classic Rock Bangers At NCAA Men’s Final Four Concert: Watch

Miley Cyrus Covers Classic Rock Bangers At NCAA Men’s Final Four Concert: Watch

OK! Magazine

Published

Miley Cyrus rocked out at the NCAA Men’s Final Four concert over the weekend where she covered hits such as Queen’s 'We Will Rock You' and Blondie’s 'Heart of Glass.'

